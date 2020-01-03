Union Hospital
Rika Matsuhashi, Terre Haute, and Aleksander Martin Cirulis, boy, Dec. 8.
Marissa Cheyanne Rose, Terre Haute, and Clayton Matthew Washington Thompson, boy, Dec. 8.
Victoria Patricia Faye Jones, Terre Haute, and Aziz Hassan Ahamad Ali Hyde, girl, Dec. 9.
Heidi Lynn and Jerrod Wade Patterson, Brazil, boy, Dec. 9.
Kelsey Nicole Fuqua, Paris, Illinois, and Benjamin John Mihalko, boy, Dec. 10.
Ashley Ruth and Jeffrey Dale Garrard, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 10.
Jessica Lynn Gonzalez of Brazil, and Danny Eugene Bowling, girl, Dec. 10.
Dai-Yja Monae McCurty, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 10.
Jennifer Marie Gilbert, Montezuma, and Joseph Leroy Barnes, boy, Dec. 11.
Keirstan Leigh Gosnell, Terre Haute, and Richard Wayne Parker, girl, Dec. 11.
Hannah Lynn and Christopher Michael Jatczak, Pimento, boy, Dec. 11.
Jordan Alyssa and Jordan Nicholas Corey, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 12.
Natalie Lynne and Nicholas Joseph Lizanich, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 12.
Amanda Elizabeth Ortiz of Brazil, and Alejandro Ortiz Obil, boy, Dec. 12.
Loni Ann and Brandon Shane Conrad, Sullivan, boy, Dec. 13.
Mackenzie Parker Hughes, Terre Haute, and Ryan Andrew Bennett, girl, Dec. 13.
Cortni Shae and Joshua Adam Miller, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 13.
Jannie Elaine Dawn and Carl Lee Wiegand, Riley, girl, Dec. 14.
