Union Hospital
Alisha Marie and Conor Douglas McCoy, Brazil, boy, May 31.
Jennifer Dyan and Adam Brian Rice, Brazil, boy, May 31.
Rachel Ann and Gerald Wayne Willan, girl, May 31.
Jennifer Rose Blue, boy, June 1.
Emily Jane and Jordan Lee Marrs, girl, June 1.
Sierra Dawn Whitner and Jacob Lee Masten Hedges, boy, June 1.
Shyann Seaerra McCombs, Kingman, and Rodney Lee Mullins, boy, June 2.
Emily Azure and Steven Paul Fortin, boy, June 3.
Amanda Keliamarie Lee, twin girl and boy, June 3.
Alyssa Tashawn and Jared Christian Mitchell, twin girls, June 3.
Sarah Rose and Joshua Anthony Belfi, West Terre Haute, girl, June 4.
Mikayla Marie Grindle and Trey Michael Ellis, boy, June 4.
Zowie Jo Anne Klipsch and Michael Alan Scott Hutchison, boy, June 4.
Kati Michelle Wallace, Cloverdale, and Peter Roy Shaw, boy, June 4.
Kristi Renee Burroughs, Marshall, Ill., and Brock Allan Green, girl, June 5.
Jessica Nicole and Takoda Michael Sons, boy, June 5.
Haleigh Nicole and Tyler Robert Thompson, boy, June 5.
Katelynn Jean and Eduardo Trejo Estrada, twin boy and girl, June 5.
Shelby Jade and Austin Jay Dowell, boy, June 6.
