Union Hospital
Lacey Marie Atkinson and Dalton Mathew Schatz, twin boys, Feb. 14.
Victoria Marie Romo, Brazil, and Seth Adam Whitaker, girl, Feb. 14.
Samantha Josphine Schatz, boy, Feb. 14.
Sandra Nicole and Cedric Raymond Fleming, boy, Feb. 15.
Brittany Nicole Gibson and Eli Joseph Malooley, girl, Feb. 15.
Kali Marie Price, girl, Feb. 15.
Lexus Nichole and Sergio Luis Gutierrez Diaz, girl, Feb. 16.
Leah Shiri and Jared William Ulmer, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 16.
Christina Marie and Chad Michael Lewis, Terre Haute, girl, Feb. 17.
Evelynn Renee Paulette and Conner Patrick Daugherty, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 18.
Holly Anne and Daniel Lawrence Dix, Robinson, Illinois, girl, Feb. 18.
Allison Webster Edington, Terre Haute, and James Edwin Glaspie, boy, Feb. 18.
Ravyn Delanie and Alec Antone Enstrom, Shelburn, girl, Feb. 18.
Jeny Johana Paz, Terre Haute, girl, Feb. 18.
Danielle Elizabeth and Michael Ray Roseberry, Dana, boy, Feb. 18.
Danielle Rae Schoening, Terre Haute, and Jordan Marquell Barker, boy, Feb. 18.
Madison Paige Abernathy, Terre Haute, and Ian Michael Kull, girl, Feb. 19.
Marrissia Nikole Drummond, Terre Haute, and Kiel Thomas Morris, girl, Feb. 19.
Rachel Renee and Jose Jovannies Delsi, Terre Haute, girl, Feb. 20.
Kimyia Louise Harper, Brazil, twin girls, Feb. 20.
Amanda Lynn and Brandon Michael Sereno, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 20.
Chelsey Nicole Cannon, Rosedale, and Joseph Wayne Collester, boy, Feb. 21.
Deonna Jane Annjeanette Kollman, Paris, Illinois, boy, Feb. 21.
Cortnee Nicole and William Robert Pomeroy, Terre Haute, girl, Feb. 21.
Elizabeth Kathleen Inboden, Oblong, Illinois, and Kurtis Wayne Tracy, boy, Feb. 22.
Emily Rae and Allen Michael Lawson, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 22.
Kayla Nicole Robins, Terre Haute, and Terry Allen Haney, girl, Feb. 22.
Samantha Elizabeth Cathrine Strader, Terre Haute, and Nathon Cole Dickerson, girl, Feb. 22.
