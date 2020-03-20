Union Hospital
Amanda Leeann and Joseph Thomas Cahill, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 23.
Holly Nicole Pitts, Terre Haute, and Christopher Dawayne Pearcy, girl, Feb. 23.
Whitney Renae and Robert Adam Beck, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 24.
Brittany Nicole Mack, Clay City and Jason Keith Felling, girl, Feb. 24.
Lindsay Ann and Mathew Mario Moreschi, Paris, Illinois, girl, Feb. 24.
Bailey Elaine and Zackery Robert Potts, Sullivan, girl, Feb. 24.
Brittney Nicole and James William Simpson, Jasonville, girl, Feb. 24.
Taylor Marie Joiner, Chrisman, Illinois and Matthew Alan Andersen, boy, Feb. 25.
Kristina Marie and Ethan Cole Wright, Shelburn, girl, Feb. 26.
Autumn Nicole Boston, Brazil, girl, Feb. 27.
Kayla Marie and Nicholas James Dossett, Terre Haute, girl, Feb. 27.
Tiffany Nichole Ellinger, Terre Haute, girl, Feb. 27.
Katterina Sue Jones, Hillsdale, girl, Feb. 27.
Melissa Ann and Seth Adam Lilly, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 27.
Sally Elizabeth and Daniel Brian Randolph, Paris, Illinois, girl, Feb. 27.
Suzanna Star and Joseph Matthew Riddle, Clinton, boy, Feb. 27.
Brooke Ashley Thurston, Farmersburg, and Cody Waldon Layman, girl, Feb. 27.
Destiny Lyn and John Fredrick Walker, Sullivan, girl, Feb. 27.
Ariel Danae Cole, Terre Haute, and Michael Bradley Corn, boy, Feb. 28.
Jessica Kristine and Joseph Zachary Goens, Bowling Green, girl, Feb. 28.
Shyanne Nicole Mullins, Rockville, and Jason Zane Evans Swinney, girl, Feb. 28.
Christine Marie and Ryan Michael Roberts, Brazil, boy, Feb. 28.
Jacquelyne Elaine York, Greencastle, and Michael Wayne Moody, girl, Feb. 28.
Alisha Dawn Pine, Clinton, and Ryan Eugene Hovey, boy, Feb. 29.
Anastasia Nicole Scott, Terre Haute, boy, Feb. 29.
Leslie and Darrick Shields, Clinton, boy, Feb. 29.
