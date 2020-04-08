Union Hospital
March 22 to 28
Paige Danielle Mendenhall, Robinson, Ill., and Curtis James Nidey, boy, March 22.
Kara Joellen and Benajamin Kendon Overpeck, Kingman, girl, March 22.
Samantha Gail and Stephen David Kellams, girl, March 22.
Fouzih Salem Al Shahrani and Dhafer Ali Abu Hasel, twin boys, March 23.
Jennifer Dawn and Kevin Wayne Reeves, Montezuma, boy, March 23.
Taylor Ann and Michael Monroe Switzer, boy, March 23.
Racheal Renea Blitz, West Terre Haute, boy, March 24.
Brooklyn Sue-Ann Girlbert, Paris, Ill., and Nathaniel Elias Schumacher, girl, March 24.
Tiffany Kay and Shawn Michael Collom, Montezuma, boy, March 25.
Sierra Nicole Hastings, Brazil, and Chester Harley Sutherlin, girl, March 25.
Kendra Michelle and Justin Michael Mackey, boy, March 25.
Arin Rachel Boddy, West Terre Haute, and Ryan Michael Alabaugh, boy, March 26.
Emily Kay and Caleb Ray Tilford, West Terre Haute, boy, March 26.
June Rosalee Dias Perera and Felix James Akpabio, girl, March 27.
