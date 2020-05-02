Union Hospital
Ashley Marie Ferguson Bonning and Bradley Chase Bonning, Terre Haute, boy, April 12.
Lyndsay Dawne Britt, Terre Haute, and Gerald Tariq Al-Warith Grimes, boy, April 12.
Elizabeth Marie and John Curwen Howard, Terre Haute, boy, April 12.
Lillie Marie Maesch, Terre Haute, and Dalton Lee Roman, girl, April 12.
Phoebie Katelynn Nesbit, Farmersburg, and Keith Alan Reed, girl, April 12.
Stephanie Michelle and Kaleb Eric Alvey, Terre Haute, boy, April 13.
Amelea Elizabeth and Joshua Robert Childress, Terre Haute, girl, April 13.
Faith and Victor Raymond Holliday, Terre Haute, boy, April 14.
Trisha Mae Bardago Jenkins and Jacob Anthony Jenkins, Terre Haute, boy, April 14.
Sarah Renee Martin, Rosedale, and Dustin Michael Fagg, boy and girl, April 14.
Amber Nicole White, Terre Haute, and Christopher Lee Johnson, boy, April 14.
Brittney Nicole and Jacob Allen Denny, Terre Haute, girl, April 15.
Madison Dell Bartnick and Zachary David Bartnick, Marshall, Illinois, girl, April 16.
Breanna Marie Shepard, Terre Haute, and Bryant Keith Ellington, girl, April 16.
Brittany Lynne Godsey, Brazil, and Raymond Markley Morris, boy, April 17.
Hannah Nichole and Joshua Lawrence William Lockard, Sullivan, girl, April 18.
Chelsey Marie Reed, Brazil, girl, April 18.
Penny Ann Rogers, West Terre Haute, boy, April 18.
