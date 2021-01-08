Union Hospital
Nicole Lynn and Christopher RJ Smith, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 25.
Keisha Madeline Joyner, Terre Haute, and Cody Allen Steadman, boy, Oct. 26.
Stacy Lynn and Troy Allen Lowdermilk, Center Point, boy, Oct. 26.
Shauna Anne Riggle, Brazil, and Jaleel Raeshon Johnson, boy, Oct. 26.
Chelsea Renee and Kenneth George Sanders, Brazil, boy, Oct. 26.
Brianna Cheyenne Robinson, Brazil, and Austin Jason Westfall, boy, Oct. 27.
Kari Michelle Smith, Terre Haute, and Matthew William Spears, boy, Oct. 28.
Tristan Alvaretta Wilson, Terre Haute, and Darious Webb, girl, Oct. 28.
Heather Ashton and Daniel Aurelio Lafave, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 29.
Samantha Jo and Don Warren Norris, Terre Haute, girl, Oct. 29.
Katie Lynn and Matthew Ryan Edward Schawitsch, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 29.
Kaitlin Michelle Harris, Terre Haute, and Aaron Isidoro, girl, Oct. 30.
Tamara Lynn and Christopher Shay Nalli, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 30.
Elizabeth Nicole and Steven Mathias Timberman, Brazil, girl, Oct. 30.
Kamee Dawn Funk, West Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 31.
Casey Marie and Zacharia Cade Montgomery, Perrysville, boy, Oct. 31.
Betty Jean Theisz, Carbon, and Matthew Ryan Mattox, girl, Oct. 31.
Chiquita Mone’e Thomas, Terre Haute, girl, Oct. 31.
Ashland Nichole and Justin Thomas Wheat, Clinton, boy, Oct. 31.
Haley Madison and Joshua Taylor Sampson, Brazil, boy, Nov. 1.
Stacy Ann and Johnathan Aaron Boatman, Brazil, girl, Nov. 3.
Dakota Lynn Madonna, Terre Haute, boy, Nov. 3.
Alyssa Beth Mundy, Terre Haute, boy, Nov. 3.
Everlyn Semo and James Dale Rodenberger, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 3.
Ashleigh Aaron Lehr, Terre Haute, and Alex Lee Moreland, boy, Nov. 5.
Leeana Danielle and Justin Scott Townsend, Kingman, girl, Nov. 6.
Amber Marie and Colby Cade Hofmann, Brazil, girl, Nov. 7.
Ashlyn Nicole Harmon, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 6.
Samantha Dawn and Drew Wayne Kendall, Paris, Illinois, boy, Dec. 6.
Brittany Kay and Nathaniel Coleman Low, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 6.
Makayla Marie Shaw, Terre Haute, and Alan William Jacob Holliman, boy, Dec. 6.
Brittany Meaghan and Aaron Michael Bryant, Marshall, Illinois, girl, Dec. 7.
Erin Michelle and Lucas Welsh Eitel, Marshall, Illinois, boy, Dec. 7.
Cortney Belinda Kay and Curtis Gary Griffith, Brazil, boy, Dec. 7.
Heather Dawn Hardman, Brazil, boy, Dec. 7.
Kirsten Bernice Bender, Terre Haute, and Casey Lashun Wilson-Prince, girl, Dec. 8.
Deaven Rae McCrocklin, Brazil, and Tristan Allen Langley, boy, Dec. 8.
Bridget Nicole Hollifield, Worthington, and Chai Daniel Park, boy, Dec. 9.
Jerrica Bree and Luke Wayne Landis, Linton, girl, Dec. 9.
Alyssa Ellen Westberry, Terre Haute, and Cody Lee Bell, boy, Dec. 9.
Kathy Lashay Lofston, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 10.
Kacie Rena and Luke William Ruble, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 10.
Kyleigh Ann and Christopher Miguel Fitzsimmons, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 11.
Brittany Lynn and James Dwight Weger, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 11.
Lauren Nicole Bly, Terre Haute, and Carl Jerry Large, boy, Dec. 12.
Amber Lynn and Joshua Michael McKee, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 12.
