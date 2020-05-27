Union Hospital
Alaina Nicole and Bradley Allan Burton, Clinton, girl, April 26.
Jennifer Lea Ray, Carbon, and Matthew John Anderson, boy, April 26.
Harmony Raye and Jeffrey Doyle Wilson, Terre Haute, boy, April 26.
Alissa Nicole Ditto, Terre Haute, and Aaron Eugene Haskett, girl, April 27.
Alexandria Marie Holt, Dana, and Ricky Jacob Burns, girl, April 27.
Cassandra Nicole Dean, Terre Haute, girl, April 28.
Jessica Mae and Michael Francis Gibson, Terre Haute, boy, April 28.
Ashley Dawn Goodman, Terre Haute, and Michael Richard Grant, girl, April 28.
Jasmine Meshelle and Kyle Andrew Rogers, West Terre Haute, girl, April 28.
Brooklyn Rayann and Robert Nathanial David Smith, Paris, Illinois, boy, April 28.
Elizabeth Christina and James Joseph Yocum, Clinton, girl, April 28.
Hannah Marie Light, Terre Haute, and Corey Charles Simonson, boy, April 29.
Carman Marie Paez, Terre Haute, and Sherman Lamar Adams, girl, April 29.
Kelsey Lynn Debney, West Terre Haute, and Joseph Lee Corey, boy, April 30.
Sierra Chyenne and Adam Douglas Kitchens, Terre Haute, boy, April 30.
Kelly Dawn Lientz, Terre Haute, and Daniel Joe Rollings, boy, April 30.
Stephanie Marie McClellan, Greencastle, and Andrew Ronald King, boy, April 30.
Lauren Makenzie Perrelle, Terre Haute, and Evan Joseph Poole, girl, April 30.
Alexis Taylor VanBrocklin, Terre Haute, and Nicholas William Loffredo, boy, April 30.
Rachel Elizabeth and Jeremiah Nathan La Master, Terre Haute, twin girls, May 1.
Erica Oaks and Andrew Calvin Pierce, Terre Haute, girl, May 1.
Jessica Leigh and Nicholas Alan Stewart, Terre Haute, girl, May 1.
Nicolette Anita and Peter Hesler Swords, Rockville, boy, May 1.
Rachel Mae and Matthew Joseph Tetreau, Terre Haute, girl, May 1.
Celine Therese Mitchell, Terre Haute, and Ian Alexander Barnett, boy, May 2.
Andrea Leann Mills, Farmersburg, and Tyler Nathaniel Parker, boy, May 3.
Taylor Leeann Snyder, Paris, Illinois, and Austin Wayne Redmon, boy, May 3.
Destiny Nicole Dye, Terre Haute, and Hunter John Bowden, boy, May 4.
Kari Denise and Kyle Matthew Krupa, Terre Haute, boy, May 4.
Meghan Lynn and Jeremiah Elias Palmer, Terre Haute, boy, May 4.
Whitney Lynn and Clinton Gregory Seamon, Terre Haute, girl, May 4.
Ashley Jo Walters, Rockville, and Devin Jacob Lowe, boy, May 4.
Paige Elizabeth Bedwell, Terre Haute, and Jeremiah James White, boy, May 5.
Jenifer Kaye and Tyler Scott Bruer, Harmony, girl, May 5.
Faith Morgan and Richard Leyman Jackson, Waveland, boy, May 5.
Carisa Taylor Treadway, Clay City, and Aaron Wayne Kirk, boy, May 5.
Cassidy Jaye Wood, Terre Haute, and Nathaniel Graham Bashaw, boy, May 6.
Brittany Nichole Wycoff, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, boy, May 6.
Candace Marcelle Annjanette Myers, Carlisle, and Parker Dustin German, girl, May 7.
Kelsie Rose and Serigo Anguiano, Terre Haute, girl, May 8.
Megan Lee Smith, Marshall, Illinois, girl, May 8.
Shalane Lee Ward, Terre Haute, boy, May 8.
Amanda Marie and Jonathan Travis Smith, Carlisle, girl, May 9.
