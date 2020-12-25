Union Hospital
Alexia Renee Lewis, Brazil, girl, Nov. 16.
Laura Elisabeth and Sergei John Hulser, Clinton, boy, Nov. 18.
Amanda Marie and Kenneth Matthew Walker, Terre Haute, boy, Nov. 18.
Wilson Elizebeth Bell, Terre Haute, and Jameson Devontay Walker, girl, Nov. 19.
Savannah Imogene Blair, Terre Haute, and Craig Scarbrough, boy, Nov. 19.
Kelsey Cheyanne and Michael Richard Snellgrose, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 19.
Kimberly Renee Young, Terre Haute, and Clinton Matthew Reichard, boy, Nov. 19.
Yasmin Naryzia Debouse, West Terre Haute, and Michael Lee Elkins, boy, Nov. 20.
Elizabeth Ann and John Ronald McKain, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 20.
Samantha Rae and Adam Jacob Meehling, Marshall, Illinois, boy, Nov. 20.
Samantha Lynn and Robert Lee Sekerak, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 20.
Caitlin Marie and Charles Christopehr Dale Lash, Linton, girl, Nov. 21.
Samantha Lorraine Swayze, Brazil, and Gregory William Alan Brunette, boy, Nov. 21.
Jessica Maureen and Joseph Leonard Downing, Rockville, boy, Nov. 22.
Baelee Nicole Stearley, Terre Haute, and Michael Justin Fagg, boy, Nov. 22.
Elizabeth Marie and Roger Delos Young, Jasonville, twin boys, Nov. 22.
Brittanee Anne and Trey Ashton Clark, West Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 23.
Chancelor Alexis and Christopher Lee Wilson, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 23.
Carolyn Elizabeth and Benjamin Fulks, Brazil, girl, Nov. 25.
Sarah Elizabeth and Keith Herman Lee, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 25.
Brook Melody Wilson, Farmersburg, and Shawn R. Hadley, boy, Nov. 26.
Allyson Taylor and Devin Joseph Henry, Terre Haute, boy, Nov. 27.
Ashley Jean Jackson, Terre Haute, boy, Nov. 27.
Alexandra Anne and James Bradley Speidel, Terre Haute, boy, Nov. 27.
Suzanna Maria Sexton, Montezuma, and William Joseph Cansdale, girl, Nov. 28.
Whitney Nicole and Evan Robert Harruff, Terre Haute, boy, Nov. 29.
Angel Michelle Leigh and Trebor Dakota Mace, Coal City, boy, Nov. 29.
Drucilla Cheyenne and Tyler Everett Shotts, Dennison, Illinois, boy, Nov. 29.
Bethany Lynn and Elijah Blue Oglesby, West Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 30.
Michelle Andrea and Joshua Ray Schell, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 30.
Sabrina Lynne Wilburn, Clinton, and Joseph R. Bush, boy, Nov. 30.
Mari Haleigh and Kyle Anthony Jackson, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 2.
Kara D. Plascak, Terre Haute, and Daryle W. Devanis, boy, Dec. 2.
Harley Marie Ringeo, Terre Haute, and Matthew Ryan Shaw, girl, Dec. 2.
Joredan R. Churchill, Terre Haute, and Mario Vernon Peoples, boy, Dec. 3.
Abigail Elizabeth Pointer, West Terre Haute, and Dakota Michael Short, boy, Dec. 3.
Mackenzie Lynn Hasler, Terre Haute, and Gage Troy Conley, boy, Dec. 4.
Kirsten Marie Icenogle, Terre Haute, and Jonathon Charles Henry Welty, boy, Dec. 4.
Angelica Elaine and Brandon Douglas Jackson, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 4.
Sarah Ann and Troy Allen Price, Clinton, twin girls, Dec. 4.
Brook Aryn Rutledge, Terre Haute, and Jackie Dean Losier, boy, Dec. 4.
Samantha Mae Lynn Washburn, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 4.
Maycie Lee Willard, Terre Haute, and Travis Edward Long, girl, Dec. 4.
Haleigh Danielle and Kyle Ervin Withrow, Cory, boy, Dec. 4.
