Union Hospital
Feb. 9-13
Ashley Nicole Batchelor, girl, Feb. 10.
Lauren Antoinette Borders and Cody Joseph Orozco, girl, Feb. 10.
Emily Ann Hazelrigg, Carlisle, and Chase Thomas Nicol, boy, Feb. 10.
Shauna Renee and James Cliffton Lalen, girl, Feb. 10.
Christina Marie Miller, Dana, and Nicholas Edward Williams, boy, Feb. 10.
Amanda Briana and Kaleb Robert Paulett, Rockville, boy, Feb. 10.
Brooke Jo Porter, West Terre Haute, and Robert Grant Kozlowski, boy, Feb. 10.
Brittany Nichole Laznik and Cody James Ervin, girl, Feb. 11.
Macy Leanne Hanner and Cameron Michael Watson, boy, Feb. 12.
Alyssa Michelle Napoleon and Otis Parks, girl, Feb. 12.
Abigail Aldrich Caple and Michael Joseph Auten, West Terre Haute, girl, Feb. 13.
Katlyn Alyssa May, Jasonville, and James Dalton Vlad Holcomb Trueblood, girl, Feb. 13.
Jennifer Lynn and Broc Alan Miller, Brazil, boy, Feb. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.