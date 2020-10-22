Union Hospital
Grace Michelle and Eric Scott Myers, Terre Haute, girl, Oct. 5.
Angel Lynn Rayhel, Terre Haute, and Richard Edward Corns, boy, Oct. 5.
Rebecca Anne and Harley Dale Bedwell, Cayuga, girl, Oct. 6.
Ginger Rose and James Robert Noblitt, West Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 6.
Sandra Kay Rowe, West Terre Haute, and Alexander Xavior Pitts, boy, Oct. 6.
Kristen Loraine and Nicholas Allen Wells, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 6.
Kayla Nicole Akers, Terre Haute, and Samuel Cole Dean, boy, Oct. 7.
Gracie Rose and James Curtis Delaney Braun, Rosedale, boy, Oct. 7.
Anne Elizabeth and George Clayton Compton, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 7.
Ashton Renee and Jonathan Christian Eilbracht, Terre Haute, girl, Oct. 7.
Samantha Jo and Jordan Michael Pearson, West Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 7.
Kathryn Faith Rader, West Terre Haute, and Brett Allan May, girl, Oct. 8.
Alexus Star Young, Vermilion, Illinois, girl, Oct. 8.
Allison Danielle and Adam Kole Patterson, Brazil, boy, Oct. 10.
Lauren Elizabeth Wilcox, Rockville, boy, Oct. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.