Union Hospital
Heather Dawn McCullough, Rosedale, and Cody Lee Landes, boy, Aug. 17.
Megan Renae Paver, Brazil, and Austin Robert Roloff, boy, Aug. 17.
Alexcis Corrinne Robertson and Garrett Ray Robertson, Newport, girl, Aug. 17.
Ashley Nicole Tabor, Terre Haute, and Dacoda Edward Michael Dixon, boy, Aug. 17.
Jessica Michael Adkins, girl, Aug. 19.
Madison Lynn Neises, Clinton, and Mason Riley-Willis Peebles, boy, Aug. 19.
Brittany Ann Pribble, Chrisman, Ill., and Dylan Lee Waltz, boy, Aug. 19.
Jenifer Lynn Vinciguerra, Clinton, boy. Aug. 19.
Erica Fay Gilbert, Shelburn, and Ricky Joe Blazier, girl, Aug. 20.
Haley Jean Smith and Derrick Stephen Wilkie, girl, Aug. 20.
Jocelyn Paige Dugger and Cory Dane Helton, boy, Aug. 21.
Kathi Jo Favre, West Terre Haute, and Jason Andrew McGee, boy, Aug. 21.
Kara Lauren Sturgis, Poland, and William Michael Potter, twin boys, Aug. 21.
Brittany Lynn and James Dwight Weger, girl, Aug. 21.
Cariana Monyea’ Young and Kristopher Alexander Williams, girl, Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.