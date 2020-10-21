Union Hospital
Kaylee Ajanae Peoples, Terre Haute, and Charles Michael Dean, girl, Sept. 27.
Amber Dawn and Dusten Shane Spurgeon, Robinson, Illinois, boy, Sept. 27.
Abigail Jean Cobble, West Terre Haute, and Brook Austin Dreher, girl, Sept. 28.
Sarah Rose and Caleb Scott Hayes, West Terre Haute, boy, Sept. 28.
Chloe D. Jones, Clinton, and Andrew TJ Smith, girl, Sept. 29.
Jennifer Marie Spooner, Marshall, Illinois, boy, Sept. 29.
Richelle Ann Barnett, Brazil, and Devin Michael Rehmel, boy, Oct. 1.
Destiny Taylor Hendrix, Terre Haute, and Jason Lee Casad, boy, Oct. 1.
Chasity Nicole Orlea, Rockville, and Jacob Stephen Hammontree, boy, Oct. 1.
Jessica Marie and Orry Nicholas Phipps, Linton, boy, Oct. 1.
Sarah Bethany and Griffin Joseph Talik, Linton, boy, Oct. 1.
Tialy Mikayla Thompson, Farmersburg, and Garrett Mitchel Smith, boy, Oct. 1.
Savannah Lindsey Tipton, Brazil, and Connor Ray Calderhead, girl, Oct. 1.
Elyssa Cole and Logan Elliott Bettenbrock, Cory, girl, Oct. 2.
Kayelene Ashley and Daniel Phelps Card, Terre Haute, girl, Oct. 2.
Paige Nicole and Dustyn Nickolaus Maesch, Brazil, girl, Oct. 2.
Vittoria Leigh Meyer, Terre Haute, and Nicklas James Baesler, boy, Oct. 2.
Chelsea Mae and Travis Michael Wells, Rockville, girl, Oct. 2.
Stephanie Nicole and Anthony James Bertoli, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 3.
Britney Elise Klingele, Terre Haute, and Skyler Tre Boyll, girl, Oct. 3.
Ashley Nicole Sharkey, Terre Haute, and James Eric Grimsley, girl, Oct. 3.
