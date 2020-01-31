Union Hospital
Megan Renee Downing, Brazil, and Jacob Mikel Vandevender, twin girls, Jan. 5.
Kelly Lynn Lindsey, West Terre Haute, and James Walter Wilson, boy, Jan. 5.
Angela Michelle and Clayton Lee Burrus, Clay City, girl, Jan. 6.
Stormie Anne McCammon, Carlisle, and Jordan Tyler Blumenberg, girl, Jan. 6.
Kaitlyn Louise Stevens, Clinton, and Michael Raymond Novak, Clinton, boy, Jan. 6.
Brittany Nicole and Victor Deleonardis, Brazil, boy, Jan. 7.
Brenda George McGowan, Terre Haute, girl and boy, Jan. 7.
Candra Lynn Peters, Terre Haute, and Caden Alexander Hoehn, girl, Jan. 7.
Hannah Nikole and Lucas Richard Comer, Terre Haute, boy, Jan. 8.
Shannon Michelle and Dakota Shane Cox, Brazil, girl, Jan. 8.
Alice Janna Givens, Terre Haute, and Bobbie Levon Jackson, girl, Jan. 8.
Casey Christine and Scott Paul Lee, Terre Haute, twin girls, Jan. 8.
Anastasia Lea Love, Terre Haute, and girl, Jan. 8.
Jessie Lynn Powell, Paris, Illinois, and Brice Allen Thompson, girl, Jan. 8.
Kylee Suanna and Jeremy Lee Knoepfle, Dugger, boy, Jan. 9.
Hayley Strong and Theodore Louis Williams, Terre Haute, boy, Jan. 9.
Shalyn Idell and Ryan Christopher Vrzina, Sullivan, girl, Jan. 9.
Sarah Ann Ackman, Robinson, Illinois, and Earl William Schoncheck, girl, Jan. 10.
Stephanie Nichole Wilson, Carbon, and Jason Kristopher Rains, girl, Jan. 10.
Ashanti Nahja Wrightsell, Terre Haute, and Darryl Wayne Vance, girl, Jan. 10.
Jessica Faye and Brent Clifford Brannon, Hymera, boy, Jan. 11.
Courtney Leigh and Thomas Henry Brenton, Terre Haute, boy, Jan. 11.
Kelsey Renee and Justin Dean Sanders, Shelburn, girl, Jan. 11.
Gwendolyn Rae Simmons, Linton, and Jeremiah Andrew Hostetler, girl, Jan. 11.
