Union Hospital
Ashlee Nichole Blair, Kansas, Ill., and Jeffrey Douglas Wardle, girl, Sept. 14.
Ashley Louise Stone and James Marion Patton, boy, Sept. 14.
Lindsay Leanne and William Samuel Adams, Sullivan, boy, Sept. 15.
Shauna Elizabeth and Zachary Douglas Divine, Lewis, girl, Sept. 15.
Darienne Nicole and Nicholas Adam Lively, girl, Sept. 15.
Ashley Kathryn Morales and Lenar Morales Perez, boy, Sept. 15.
Amanda Leigh Runyan and Thomas Fowler Marshall, girl, Sept. 15.
Aedria Layne and Arron Michael Alsman, Linton, girl, Sept. 16.
Alexis Renee and Jonathon Scott Bell, Clay City, boy, Sept. 16.
Makayla Sue Crowley and Gauge Edward Reynolds, girl, Sept. 16.
Kaylee Renee Devine and Joshua Lee Sevier, girl, Sept. 16.
Taylor Michele and Mark Allen French, girl, Sept. 16.
Lia Ancheta, Marshall, Ill., and Jeremy David Higgs, boy, Sept. 17.
Shelby Anne Lee and Austin Wade Smith, girl, Sept. 17.
Hailey Elizabeth and Zachary Brian Mackelburger, boy, Sept. 17.
Jodie Lynn Pilkington and Raymond E. Ward, twin girls, Sept. 17.
Chloe Natasha Shannon and Hayden Lane Certain, girl, Sept. 17.
Meagan Rosaline Spittler, Marshall, Ill., and Kristofer Michael Harris, boy, Sept. 17.
Taylor Elizabeth Green, girl, Sept. 18.
Kayla Anne Gill and Zachary Allen Wehrmeyer, boy, Sept. 19.
Fatima Khiro and Mohammad Ateya Samkari, boy, Sept. 19.
