Union Hospital
McKenzie Kay and Eric Brandon John Barber, girl, Oct. 13.
Cheyenne Elizabeth and Damien James Paul Gochanour, Brazil, girl, Oct. 13.
Tiffany Lynn Fish, West Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 14.
Julie Renee Holvey and Shane Link, girl, Oct. 14.
Lacey Jo and Clint Aron Woods, girl, Oct. 14.
Brooke Anne and Kyle Andrew Adams, boy, Oct. 15.
Jamie Lee and Joshua David Anderson, Brazil, girl, Oct. 15.
Shawntel Monique Brown and Joies C. Otis, boy, Oct. 15.
June Catherine and Girish Chandra Kunapareddy, girl, Oct. 15.
Gracie Rose Morge, boy, Oct. 15.
Janet Elaine and Jerry Lee Ramsey, Marshall, Ill., boy, Oct. 15.
Cameron Ashley Bell and Nicholas Scott McCollister, girl, Oct. 16.
Nicole Kristine Carter, West Terre Haute, and Quinton James Brady, girl, Oct. 16.
Michelle Lee and Thomas James Lubiniecki, boy, Oct. 16.
Ashlie Nicole Pearcy, Sullivan, and James Edward Wolford, boy, Oct. 16.
Amanda Catherine and Lance Thomas Steadman, Clinton, boy, Oct. 16.
Courtney Paige and Brody Mitchell Bullerdick, Center Point, boy, Oct. 17.
Ciara Shaunt’e Noe, Brazil, girl, Oct. 17.
Anna Irene Claire Soliday and Nicolas Lee Strain, boy, Oct. 17.
Elizabeth Kay and Nathanial Joseph Wells, girl, Oct. 17.
Miranda Lynae and Max Steven Wilkerson, girl, Oct. 17.
Kaitlynn Marie Roe, Brazil, and Larry Jackson Knight, boy, Oct. 18.
Riki Riquel Staples, Brazil, and Michael Brandon Lantz, girl, Oct. 18.
Indoneesia Kimkesha Lashawn Davis and Antonio Dewayne Seamster, boy, Oct. 19.
Kayla Denise Hojem and Kyle Lyndon Andrews, girl, Oct. 19.
Kaylee Ann Loveall, Sullivan, and Jaiden Warren Lundy, girl, Oct. 19.
