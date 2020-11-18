Regional Hospital
Macie Nicole Matherly, Prairie Creek, and Norman Allen Richey, girl, Sept. 17.
Parita Navinbhai Naik, Fairbanks, boy, Sept. 21.
Shelbie Leigh and Corey Michael Underwood, Shelburn, boy, Sept. 25.
Kimberly Ann Chambers, Chrisman, Illinois, and Michael Wesley Huffman, girl, Sept. 26.
Crystal Nichole and Michael Ray Bell, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 5.
Leah Nicole and Andrew Michael James Kelley, Terre Haute, girl, Oct. 5.
Kaelei Rae and Zackary Dalton Herron, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 6.
Ruth Ann Russell, Terre Haute, and Clinton Andrew Kremer, girl, Oct. 7.
Haley Marie Rose McKinney, Terre Haute, and Shawn Michael Sorlie, girl, Oct. 8.
Natasha Marie Burks-White, Terre Haute, and Benjamin David Morris, boy, Oct. 14.
Stephanie Michelle and Ryan Michael Colclasure, Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 15.
Victoria Alexis and Trevor Darin Godrey, Sullivan, girl, Oct. 16.
Emily Marie and Billy Durance Stines, Coal City, girl, Oct. 19.
Kelsi Diane Creasey, Terre Haute, and Larry Fredrick Mundell, boy, Oct. 21.
Shelby Nichole King, Terre Haute, and Caleb Matthew Hoke, girl, Oct. 23.
Jessica Maray Ward, Terre Haute, girl, Oct. 23.
Brande Lee Thompson, Terre Haute, and Rush Lee Shackelford, boy, Oct. 24.
Shyann Dakota Delaney, Terre Haute, and Christopher Oren Wright, boy, Oct. 27.
Katrina Rose and Eric Michael Hill, Shelburn, girl, Oct. 27.
Grace Ashlyn Robinson, Hymera, and Ryan Austen Braddock, girl, Oct. 30.
Whitney Leigh Ann Stanfield, Rosedale, and Thomas James Harrison, girl, Nov. 3.
Michelle Lynn and Robert Gerald Lawrence, Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 5.
Huduhlina Rae Hultz, Terre Haute, and Tommy John Ping, boy, Nov. 10.
