Union Hospital
Crystal Nichole and Michael Ray Bell, girl, Aug. 25.
Heather Kathleen and Terren William Isle, girl, Aug. 25.
Monica Sue Amsler, Monrovia, and Joshua Lee Dixon, boy, Aug. 26.
Rachel Sarabeth and Adam Montgomery Breneman, Paris, Ill., girl, Aug. 26.
Marsadeas Dawn Goodman, Marshall, Ill., and Levi Thomas Cole Beller, girl, Aug. 26.
Mackenzie Briann and Aaron Christopher Daugherty, Sullivan, girl, Aug. 27.
Chandra Nicole and Stephen Tyler Wilson, Blanford, boy, Aug. 27.
Paige Nicole Clouse, Marshall, Ill., boy, Aug. 28.
Angelika Daun and Michael Anthony Fiddler, Rosedale, boy, Aug. 28.
Monet Charese Murphy-Strader, girl, Aug. 28.
Lacey Ann Gilbert, Jasonville, and Dwayne Ernest Keller, boy, Aug. 29.
Tessa Lee Mitchuson, Carlisle, and Austin Lane Jewell, boy, Aug. 29.
Michaela Dawn and Mitchell Conor Morris, Farmersburg, girl, Aug. 29.
Ashlyn Marie Palmer and Dewaune Lee Colquit, girl, Aug. 29.
Anna Mackenzie Rogel, Clay City, and Aaron Isaac Fisher Hall, girl, Aug. 29.
Chastity Lynn Keller, Jasonville, and Frank Allen Haseman, boy, Aug. 30.
Caitlin Marie and Tyler Floyd Kuppler, Sullivan, Boy, Aug. 30.
Patricia Fatima Mazique, girl, Aug. 30.
Cassandra Christy and Jeffery Ryan McClain, boy, Aug. 30.
