Union Hospital
Dec. 1-7
Kayla Ane Kallner, Poland, and Levi Eugene Sheese, girl, Dec. 1.
Kasey Lynn Chew, West Terre Haute, and James Lee Byerley, girl, Dec. 2.
Danielle Cheann King, West Terre Haute, and Kevin Michael Mix, boy, Dec. 2.
Dusty Dawn and Darrell Lee Mayfield, girl, Dec. 2.
Erica Renee and Luke Matthew Milner, girl, Dec. 2.
Brandy Ann Pierce, Linton, and Mark Molter, girl, Dec. 2.
Megan Brooke and Ryan Andrew Bose, boy, Dec. 3.
Cassidy Nichole Carlyle, girl, Dec. 3.
Danielle Johanna and Michael Ryan Haddix, Paris, Ill., boy, Dec. 3.
Kourtney Nicole Miller, Brazil, and Jeremiah Thomas Prosser, girl, Dec. 3.
Hope Elizabeth Darlene Thomas and Coleton Eric Borders, boy, Dec. 3.
Jassica Aaron and Brody Neilson Boyd, Sullivan, boy, Dec. 4.
Makayla Marie Corbin, Farmersburg, girl, Dec. 4.
Ashley Jean Nichole and Joseph Alan Davis, Mecca, girl, Dec. 4.
Caitlyn Marie and Robert Allen Easton, girl, Dec. 4.
Tiffany Nicole and Kalaan Timothy Ferree, girl, Dec. 4.
Neisha Latish Moore and Theopolis Demone Batson, girl, Dec. 4.
Cheyenne Rose Tingley, Marshall, Ill., and Tanner Matthew May, girl, Dec. 4.
Briana Nicole Bowling, Brazil, and Shawn Louis Smith, boy, Dec. 5.
Brandy Nichole Lee, West Terre Haute, and Richard Dean Shorter, boy, Dec. 5.
Kristine Helene and John Paul Boehnke, Robinson, Ill., girl, Dec. 6.
Nikki Renee’ and Kenneth Dewayne Corona, girl, Dec. 6.
Brianna Lynn Franklin, Clinton, girl, Dec. 6.
Megan Elizabeth Pittsenbarger, Brazil, girl, Dec. 6.
Sarah Kay and Andrew Quinn Price, West Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.