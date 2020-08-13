Union Hospital
Casey Lee Ann Griffie, girl, July 19.
Sarah Jane and T.J. Garrett Rood, West Terre Haute, boy, July 19.
Larissa Ann Decker, Lewis, and Thomas David Thacker, girl, July 20.
Taylor Ann and Scott Glenn Dunn, Paris, Ill., girl, July 20.
Julia Ruth and Matthew Allen Buck, girl, July 21.
Micha Jane French, Rockville, and Andrew Joseph Fagg, boy, July 21.
Charlene Beth Moore, Marshall, Ill., and Chad Stephen Hallett, girl, July 21.
Loretta Lynn and Adam Lee Price, West Terre Haute, boy, July 21.
Laken Nicole and Steven Lee Richardson, boy, July 21.
Alyssa Marie and Dakota Ray Alward, Clinton, boy, July 22.
Michelle Rose and Steven Allen Long, boy, July 22.
Victoria Nichole and Zachary Adam Spaugh, girl, July 22.
Jamilyn Michelle Wilson and Dakota Joseph Stephens, boy, July 22.
Madison Ann and William Gunar Alumbaugh, boy, July 23.
Carley Dennis and Michael James Whitsit, girl, July 23.
Hannah Marie and Nicholas Adam Graham, girl, July 23.
Kyleigh Elisabeth McQueary and Derrick E. Riggs, girl, July 23.
Caitlyn Marie Whitecotton and Armani Davon-Sincere Cooper, boy, July 23.
Kailey Michelle and Trevor Dale Shields, Kingman, boy, July 24.
Alexis Rachelle and Damian Anthony Tiano, Greenwood, twin girls, July 24.
Haley Nicole and Christopher Thomas Williams, boy, July 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.