Union Hospital
Amanda Nicole and Adam Russell Calhoun, Fairbanks, girl, Sept. 20.
Haley Ann and Dakota Ryan Chesterfield, Dugger, boy, Sept. 20.
Darcella Lee Hall, Brazil, boy, Sept. 20.
Sabrina Jean Walbright, Rosedale, and Nicholas Robert Manley, girl, Sept. 21.
Gretchen Renee Noelle and Thomas Jeffrey Girdler, Bloomingdale, boy, Sept. 22.
Kara Ilene Joy, Rockville, and Dakota Michael Kirchoff, girl, Sept. 22.
Madison Marie Montgomery, Jasonville, and Thomas Joseph Massing, girl, Sept. 22.
Morgan Leslie Parker, Terre Haute, and Allen Michael Hazen, girl, Sept. 22.
Krystin Gabrielle Reed, Terre Haute, boy, Sept. 22.
Jesse Nyikka Christina Rose, Terre Haute, and Tyler D’ray Brown, girl, Sept. 22.
Ashley Joyce Gallatin, Terre Haute, and Richard Donovan Allen, girl, Sept. 23.
Myiia Jordan Phillips, Brazil, and Bryan Joseph Lovett, girl, Sept. 23.
Kathlene Mae and Richard Dean Haire, Terre Haute, girl, Sept. 24.
Tobi Nichole Tagney, Clinton, and Devin Scott Ogle, boy, Sept. 24.
