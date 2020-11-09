Little Caesars, 2520 Wabash Ave — (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Expired Certified Food Handler, Observed pizza not marked with time to discard, Observed several gnats in and by 3-bay sink.
Penn Station, 2566 Wabash Ave — (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Chicken salad and salami chub found without date of disposal, Stainless steel sheet pans found dented and found with greasy film and burnt-on debris, Ice scoop found dirty and pitted, white storage pans found greasy and dirty, lobby soda nozzles found dirty, Par-fried potatoes not marked with time to discard.
Ave Sayana, 2455 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical) Found multiple items in walk-in cooler, open and not date marked, found ice machine in back room with built up debris.
Pizza City, 992 Walnut St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found built-up debris in ice machine, observed built-up debris on pan.
Joe Mugg’s Coffee Shop, 3370 S. US. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical) Observed ice machine with built-up debris.
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. US Hwy 41 — (1 Critical) Found multiple items with date mark held past 7 days and not discarded, Observed several items not marked with date of consumption.
Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. — (2 Non-Critical)
Circle K, 1280 Lafayette Ave — (1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar #4059, 1400 Poplar St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Aldi #65, 5501 S US Hwy 41
The Bucket, 2414 Prairieton Rd.
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S 3rd St.
Follow-up Inspections
Little Caesars, 2520 Wabash Ave.
Approved to Open
Wings and Things Mobile
Approved to Operate
Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea and Jesus
Pop’s Kettle Pop
Tailgaters BBQ
Heavenly Shake Ups
Fat Daddy’s BBQ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.