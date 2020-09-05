Real Hacienda, 2750 S 3rd St — (3 Critical) Steak, cheese and pork all found at 50-53 degrees F should be at 41 degrees F or less (discarded) Soda nozzles found with black debris. Ice machine found with black debris inside.
Maurizios, 5035 N Lafayette St — (2 Critical) Ham chunks, sliced ham, hamburger held past 7 days (discarded) No dates on meats in walk-in cooler
Cranky’s, 2155 N 13 St — (2 Non- Critical)
West Vigo Elementary School, 501 Olive St — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Subway, 423 E National St
Approved To Open/Operate after Remodel
Sno Biz of North Terre Haute
Sauté Catering/Groovy Grub Concessions
