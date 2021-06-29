Hear the music our ancestors may have heard played on authentic 1860s instruments as the First Brigade Band of Wisconsin takes the stage in Fairbanks Park for a free special concert performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Terre Haute Community Band, the First Brigade Band is a volunteer organization dedicated to preserving musical heritage.
Attired in period uniforms and gowns, the musicians and color guard will strive to bring history alive by presenting original brass band music performed on antique instruments. While abundant written and pictorial materials of the Civil War era remain, the mellow sounds of the brass bands of the 1860s were lost until the 1st Brigade Band began in 1964..
The name of the First Brigade Band also has historical significance. In 1864, 18 men from the Brodhead Brass Band enlisted in the Union Army as the band of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Division, 15th Army Corps. In the campaigns of Northern Georgia and the Carolinas these men from rural Wisconsin established a “Tradition of Excellence” which lives on in today’s 1st Brigade Band.
The Terre Haute Community Band will perform its traditional patriotic concert beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday in Fairbanks Park and continuing until the fireworks begin at dusk.
