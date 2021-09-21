The Vigo County Historical Museum is offering a six-week course, “Finding Your Family History in Many Sources.”
The course will offer a primary and basic approach to the locations where family stories begin and the places that are often overlooked.
Classes begin Oct. 2 and continue each Saturday through Nov. 6 in the Vigo County Historical Museum auditorium. Hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
The six-week course is free to VCHM members. The fee for non-members is a one-year VCHM membership of $65 which includes unlimited visits to the museum, quarterly newsletter describing events and programs, free admission to specific events and programs of the museum, This class and materials
The class itinerary is as follows:
• Oct. 2: Where to start your Research
• Oct. 9: Sources Beyond the Internet
•Oct. 16: What are in the Censuses?
• Oct. 23: What are in Vital Records and Where Do You Find them?
•Oct. 30: Discoveries in Land Records and Deeds
• Nov. 6: Finding More Than Tombstones in Cemeteries
For persons who wish to attend certain lectures of the six classes, the fee is $10.
Register at the VCHM front desk by Sept. 28 or online at vchmuseum.org. Contact Susy Quick at suzy.quick@vchm.com for more information.
