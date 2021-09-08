The Vigo County History Center has a new addition: “The African American Experience in Vigo County: Pioneers of Excellence,” as well as special events scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26.
Items displayed represent the influence of specific African Americans in Vigo County history and their legacy, as well as significant organizations such as the local NAACP.
Highlighted figures include, school superintendent and principal of Booker T. Washington School Allan Parks; aviator Willa Brown Chappell, early educator and Civil Rights activist Albert Meyzeek, and many more. From the first pioneers who came to the Lost Creek Settlement to local business owners and equal rights activists, the African American Experience in Vigo County has long been a courageous story of untold purpose.
“The museum has a wonderful collection of African American heritage and we’re glad our new space allows us to expand the ways we display and communicate this important part of not just Black history, but everyone’s history,” said Suzy Quick, the museum’s collections and programs Coordinator.
For the month of September, the display will feature a collection of NAACP membership pins dating back to 1945. The collection is on loan from historian Crystal Mikell Reynolds. Reynolds’ involvement as a member of the Facing Injustice Project (NAACP) has led her to work closely with museum staff on the development of a number of displays.
One display and presentation are planned to coincide with the marker dedication ceremony at the site of the 1901 lynching of George Ward. The presentation, “The George Ward Story: A Lynching in Terre Haute,” will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the museum, 929 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. The historical marker dedication ceremony is at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
