The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a Local Working Group meeting at 9:30 a.m. Sept., 24 at the USDA Service Center in Honey Creek West at 3241 S. Third Place.
The meeting will take place outdoors. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and attendees are asked to wear masks and dress for the weather.
This meeting is open to anyone with an interest in conservation in Vigo County.
Guests are encouraged to provide input on the wide range of natural resource and agricultural concerns which will be used in the ranking of Farm Bill Program applications. Attendees will be asked to rank the Top 10 concerns for Vigo County based on the provided list.
Those who are unable to attend but would like to provide input can contact the SWCD office at 812-232-0193, ext. 3, for information sent by email or mail.
