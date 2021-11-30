The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum at 929 Wabash Ave. will offer half-price admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Patrons visiting the Vigo County History Center during that time also will receive a coupon for $1 off admission on their next visit and a free hot cocoa in the Apgar Soda Shop.
In addition, there will be new merchandise in the Main Street Gifts & Gallery on the first floor and a special Christmas Past display in the Special Exhibits Gallery on the second floor.
All are welcome to make a holiday ornament at the craft table in the Event Center on the third floor.
Admission is free for members.
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information visit www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.