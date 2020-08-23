 El Camino Real, 1119 N 3rd St — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Food found in employee hand wash sink. Beans, guacamole and rice in walk-in cooler found without date marking.

Thornton’s #80, 2330 S 3rd St  —  (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Sandwiches in warmer not marked with time to discard. Accumulated debris found on ice machine chutes and lobby soda machine ice chutes.

Wendy’s, 229 S 3rd St — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Chili found at 112 degrees F should be 135 degrees F or above (discarded)

Oy Vey Bakery & Deli, 1803 N 3rd St —  (2 Critical, 1 Critical) Black debris on sides of front hand wash sink. Lentil soup being held past 7 days (discarded).

Park Ave Diner, 2967 E Park Ave —  (2 Critical) Spaghetti noodles found at 120 degrees F in steam table. Cole slaw not marked with date of consumption.

Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S 3rd St  —  (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Blanched broccoli found at 93 degrees F. Should be 41 degrees F or less.

Coleman’s Corner, 230 Paris Ave —  (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Bar hand wash sink found with glass scrubber in it. Kitchen hand wash sink found with boxes on top of it.

Subway #189135, 1014 S 3rd St —  (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.

Subway, 3520 S US Hwy 41 —  (1 Critical) Accumulated black debris on soda fountain nozzles and white slime found on ice machine chute.

Panda Garden, 3540 S US Hwy 41 —  (1 Non-Critical)

Family Dollar, 1916 S 3rd St —  (1 Non-Critical)

Fox Grocery, 6869 N Clinton St —  (1 Non-Critical)

Papa John’s, 4842 US Hwy 41 S —  (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Walgreens #7443, 3603 S US Hwy 41

Royal Mandarin, 600 Wabash Ave Suite B

Starbucks, 4900 US Hwy 41 S

Approved To Open/Operate

Super Twist Ice Cream

Bites & Blessing 

