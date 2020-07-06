June 8-13, 2020
Quickshop Gas Inc, 7890 E Wabash Ave – (3 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice dispenser of soda machine. Cooler with milk and lunchables not at temp, found at 52° F. Ice machine found with accumulated debris on the top lip.
A1 Food Mart, 408 S 7th St – (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris observed in ice machine. No sanitizer provided.
Walmart #1310, 3388 S US Hwy 41 – (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed several dented canned goods (discarded) Observed packaged deli meat above 41° F (pulled immediately)
Ace Sushi, 4428 S US Hwy 41 – (2 Critical) Observed imitation crab and sushi at 53° F, should be 41° F or less.
Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, 4428 S US Hwy 41 – (2 Critical) Accumulated and loose debris on “cleaned” baking pans. Accumulated debris on can opener.
Speedway #7718, 1240 Ohio St – (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on pizza pan and cutter in kitchen.
Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S 9th St – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several dead roaches throughout establishment along with mouse droppings found in and behind bar area.
Mogger’s Brewery, 908 Poplar St-(1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris on pizza and baking pans.
Cackleberries, 303 S 7th St – (3 Non-Critical)
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2000 Lafayette Ave – (3 Non-Critical)
Green Acres Dairy Bar, 7093 Rosedale Rd – (2 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree Store #3164, 3648 S US Hwy 41 – (1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General Store #7358, 4540 S State Rd – (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Casey’s General Store, 3266 N 25th St
Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S 3rd St
Denny’s #8002, 3442 US Hwy 41
Follow Up
A1 Food Mart, 408 S 7th St.
June 15-21
Southside Scoops, 2 W Honey Creek Pkwy – (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated debris on the top lip. Rotten raspberries found in fridge (discarded)
Plus One Liquids, 2951 S 25th St – (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris observed on soda machine and frozen coffee machine. No proof of certified food handler.
Steak N Shake, 2900 S 3rd St – (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Pink Debris found inside of ice machine. No sanitizer measured in dish wash machine or in wiping cloth buckets.
Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed potato salad in cooler at 46° F. 3 bay sink nozzle hangs below flood rim.
Denny’s #6452, 233 S 3rd St – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Employee drink found on service table without lid. Black debris found inside ice machine.
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N 25th St – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris observed on soda nozzle and nozzle holder. Mouse droppings found under dishwasher.
Dollar General #14463, 2501 Maple Ave – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed employee drinks on shelves and employee food found stored with bacon in cooler.
Subway, 1120 Wabash Ave – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzle and pink/black debris in ice machine.
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S 3rd St – (1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on blender blade.
Rick’s Smokehouse, 3100 Wabash Ave – (1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza – (2 Non-Critical)
Walgreen’s #3486, 1300 Wabash Ave – (2 Non-Critical)
Dollar General Store #2569, 1168 Layafette Ave – (2 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store #2332, 1128 Locust St – (2 Non-Critical)
Dollar General, 1720 S 25th St – (2 Non-Critical)
The Ohio Building/Sycamore Winery, 672 Ohio St – (2 Non-Critical)
Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave –(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Gam3, 430 S 7th St
Subway #7488, 3206 Wabash Ave.
June 22-27
Original Spaghetti Shop, 2446 Wabash Ave – (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed large tubs of spaghetti in walk in at 57F, also observed premeasured spaghetti at 50° F in Pepsi cooler. Observed can opener blade with accumulation of dried food debris. Sanitizer in three bay was not at proper concentration.
Wendy’s #81, 2049 Lafayette – (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Sanitizer concentration too low. Toppings in walk in cooler must be labeled.
Burger King, 2575 St Rd 46 – (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Onion slicer and veggie slicer found with accumulated debris. Timed food being held past 4 hour marking.
Subway Sandwich, 1205 N Fruitridge Ave – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and ice machine. Observed deli meat at 49° F, should be 41F.
Papa John’s #90, 1234 Wabash Ave – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on fan guards in coolers.
Thornton Oil #78, 2665 S St Rd 46 – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S Us Hwy 41 – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Green beans found in hand wash sink, only to be used for handwashing.
Quickpik, Inc, 3230 Wabash Ave – (1 Critical) Observed soda fountain nozzles with accumulated debris.
Hardee’s, 3381 S US Hwy 41 – (1 Critical) Ice chute inside ice machine found with debris. Soda nozzles at drive thru and in lobby found unclean.
Bonebrake Dairy Queen, 3201 Wabash Ave – (1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Hardee’s, 200 N 3rd St – (1 Critical) Observed cheese temperatures (in cook line) at 60° F.
Thorton Oil #450, 3333 S Us Hwy 41 – (2 Non-Critical)
B&B Foods, 724 S 13th St – (2 Non-Critical)
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 3060 S US Hwy 41 – (2 Non-Critical)
Seelymart, 9681 E US Hwy 40 – (1 Non-Critical)
Taco Bell #28881, 2105 N Lafayette Ave – (1 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft Harrison – (1 Non-Critical)
Maui Stop and Shop #2, 2601 S 3rd St – (1 Non-Critical)
