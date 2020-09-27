Kroger, 2140 Fort Harrison — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed black debris accumulated in ice machine in the meat department, food debris found on spoons in deli in clean spoon bucket. Cleaning frequency of deli meat and cheese slicer not logged.
Pizza Hut of Vigo County, 3040 Wabash Ave — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Roller table container for garlic knots/cheese observed with accumulated food debris. Several hand wash sinks found with food debris inside.
Fuqua Elementary, 1111 Wheeler St — (1 Critical, 1 Non- Critical) Observed multiple dead and live beetles in dry storage area. Some also observed in kitchen by ice machine.
The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave — (1 Critical) Bar soda guns observed with pink debris inside, plastic on back of ice machine observed with black debris.
Beanies-Rose Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave — (1 Critical) Observed a drink dumped in the hand wash sink.
Kabab Grill, 2501 S 3rd St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Vonderschmitt Café-Rose Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S 9 ½ St
Davis Park Elementary School, 310 S 18th St
