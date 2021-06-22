Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. Third St., (5 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found raw chicken stored above yogurt and vegetables. Observed mouse droppings in upstairs dry storage room and storage room off of kitchen. Observed live mouse in storage room. No chlorine measuring in dishwasher. Found multiple items in walk in cooler without dates.
Wren Smith VFW Post 6574, 608 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute, (2 Critical) Found built-up debris in ice machine. Observed eggs over vegetables in walk in cooler.
Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St., (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found green beans and lasagna held past seven days.
Quick Trip, 1301 Poplar St., (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built-up debris in ice machine.
CM Food Mart, 3407 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed built-up debris inside ice machine.
The Cabin Pub & Grub, 1350 Hulman St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with accumulated pink and black debris.
Magdy’s, 2026 S. Third St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with debris.
J Gumbo’s, 2939 S. Seventh St., (1 Critical) Observed pink and black debris on inside of ice machine.
O’Shaughnessy Dining Hall, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, (1 Critical) Sanitizer not measured in sanitizer bucket.
Papa John’s #147, 4842 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical) Observed food debris in front hand wash sink.
Snack’s Cafe, 7 West Paris Ave., West Terre Haute, (2 Non-Critical).
Family Dollar Store #31918, 1128 Locust St., (2 Non-Critical).
Express Way Mart, 1255 Locust St., (1 Non-Critical).
Chick-fil-A, 3675 S. U.S. 41., (1 Non-Critical).
Farm Store at White Violet Center, 1 Sisters Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, (1 Non-Critical).
Denny’s Restaurant #392, 3442 US 41, (1 Non-Critical).
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave., (1 Non-Critical).
Establishments with no violations:
Saratoga Restaurant Inc., 431 Wabash Ave.
Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St.
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. Third St.
Approved to open:
The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Road
Spill, 3401 S. US 41
Approved to operate at Vigo County track race:
Grandma’s Ice Tea
Approved to operate at The Mill:
Roosters & Rumps BBQ
Papaw’s Shake Ups
Dave & Lynn’s Concessions
Approved to operate at 100th birthday of Deming Park:
Pap’s Kettle Pop
