Ulloa’s Market Store & Mexican Cuisine, 1420 Lafayette Ave-(6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed eggs being stored above cooked foods in cooler, observed raw chicken and beef stored above corn chips, ground beef stored above enchilada sauce. Found moldy bakery items out for sale in bin (discarded) Ready to eat foods found with incorrect dates. Hand wash sink found with accumulated food debris. Observed several food being held past date (discarded) Observed employee washing lid without sanitizing.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S US Hwy 41-(3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Bar hand wash sink found with receipts inside, front line in kitchen hand wash sink found with built up debris, south side wall kitchen hand wash sink found with built up debris. Sanitizer not measured in sani buckets or at dish machine. Observed several clean dishes with food debris.
Charlie’s, 1608 Crawford St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found eggs and mushroom garlic butter at room temperature. Observed multiple employee drinks without lids.
Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S 9 ½ St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Cooked sausage found in back kitchen held past 7 days (discarded)
Scout’s Pizzeria, 677 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed food debris in hand wash sink.
Burger King #133, 4790 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Hand wash sink near drive-thru window found with food/drink debris.
Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Soda nozzles in bar area found with built up debris.
Family Dollar, 350 W National Ave-(1 Critical) Found multiple cans dented and frozen pizza boxes damaged.
7th & Elm Bar and Grill, 729 N 7th St-(3 Non-Critical)
Dollar General Store #4386, 63 Southland Center-(3 Non-Critical)
Panera Bread Bakery, 5653 S US Hwy 41 -(2 Non-Critical)
Steak N Shake, 2900 S 3rd St-(2 Non-Critical)
Young Men’s Club, 9 ½ E Paris Ave-(2 Non-Critical)
Subway #24693, 423 W National Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Poplar Pub, 2800 Poplar St-(1 Non-Critical)
Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments With No Violations
Aldi #65, 5501 S St Rd 41
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S US Hwy 41
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S 7th St
Fayette Elementary School, 9400 Beech St
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S US Hwy 41
Sugar Creek Consolidation, 4226 Old US Hwy 40
Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S 25th St
