Vigo County Food Inspections May 17-21, 2021

East Star Buffet, 3059 S US Hwy 41-(5 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found multiple handwash sinks being used improperly; Found multiple employee drinks without lids; Found raw chicken over vegetables in prep cooler; Observed multiple sanitizing buckets without sanitizer; Found ice machine in wait station with built up debris.
Denny’s, 233 S 3rd St-(4 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found eggs and mashed potatoes at 64F and 70F; Observed built up debris on soda fountain nozzles; Found multiple employee drinks without lids; Found dish brush in hand wash sink.
White Castle, 4340 S US Hwy 41-(3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Handwash sink found with accumulated debris; Sanitizer not measured in sanitizer buckets; Soda nozzle and ice machine found with accumulated pink/black debris.
Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with accumulated pink debris; small bucket and pre-rinse sink nozzle found in handwash sink between 3-bay and dish machine.
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave, West Terre Haute-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found multiple chubs of deli meat without date markings; found multiple chubs of deli meat held more than 7 days.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found sanitizer in 3 bay sink to low and dishwasher not registering chlorine.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft. Harrison Rd-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed employee loading dirty dishes in dishwasher and unloading clean dishes without washing hands between duties.
Burger King, 2575 St Rd 46 -(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles in lobby and drive-thru observed with built up black debris, ice machine in back observed with pink debris.
25th St Tavern, 2452 1st Ave-(1-Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with accumulated pink and black debris.
TGI Friday’s, 3401 S US Hwy 41- (2-Critical) Cooked ribs in walk in cooler held past 7 days; bleu cheese found at 55F (discarded).
Bonebrakes Dairy Queen, 3201 Wabash Ave -(1-Critical) Pulled pork and grilled chicken found at 53-56 F in prep table
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N 25th St -(1-Critical) Soda gun nozzle and holder observed with accumulated pink debris.
Family Dollar, 1400 Poplar St-(1-Critical) Found multiple dented cans.
Joe Muggs Coffee Shop, 3370 S US Hwy 41-(1-Critical) No proof of Certified Food Handler on staff.
UMI Grill, 2002 S 3rd St-(1-Critical) Found raw steak and eggs above ready to eat food in cooler.
Domino’s, 3300 N 25th St-(1- Non-Critical)
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 2203 N Lafayette Ave-(1- Non-Critical)
The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S US Hwy 41-(1- Non-Critical)
Green Acres Dairy Bar, 7093 Rosedale Rd-(2- Non-Critical)
Maurizio’s Pizza of TH, 2940 Wabash Ave.-(2-Non-Critical)
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. 7th St.-(2-Non-Critical)
Establishments With No Violations
Big Lots #1953, 1800 Ft. Harrison Rd.
The Butler’s Pantry LLC, 5001 E. Poplar St.
Casey’s General Store, 3266 N. 25th St.
Circle K, 2219 Lafayette Ave.
CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
Dollar General, 1720 S 25th St.
Dollar General, 5781 N Clinton Rd.
Jimmy John’s, 3734 S US Hwy 41.
Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S St. Rd 46.
Sycamore Country Club, 200 Heritage Dr.
Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St.
Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Rd.
Wingstop, 2828 S. 3rd St.
