Gingersnaps, 3125 S. 3rd Pl – (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 3 bay nozzle found with accumulated black debris. Improper use of hand wash sink, brown residue observed in bottom of sink.
Casey’s General Store, 7279 S. Indiana 46 – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Black debris observed on soda fountain nozzles.
Show-Me’s, 2324 S. 3rd St. – (3 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar, 1916 S. 3rd St. – (1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General, 7205 S. Indiana 46 – (1 Non-Critical)
Subway, 2399 S. Indiana 46 – (1 Non-Critical)
Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd – (1 Non-Critical)
The Elm Grove, 5142 N. Clinton St. – (1 Non-Critical)
Uncle Herbie’s, 2206 N. 25th St. – (1 Non-Critical
Establishments with No Violations
Subway, 1735 N. 3rd St.
Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1606 N. 7th St.
Meijer Convenience Store, 5600 E. New Margaret
Burger King #131, 2575 Indiana 46
Dairy Queen, 1331 N. 13th St.
Grand Traverse, 75 N. 3rd St.
Red Room Cakery, 2619 Ft Harrison
CVS, 670 Margaret Ave.
Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N. 7th St.
J. Gumbo’s, 665 Wabash Ave.
Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison Rd
Dollar General #3740, 4050 N. 25th St.
CVS, 1320 Maple Ave.
Cheddars Casual Café, 4424 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St.
Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Olive Garden, 3820 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Idle Creek Golf Course, 5353 Eldridge Rd
Dollar General Store, 63 Southland Center
Approved to Open
25th St. Tavern, 2452 1st Ave.
