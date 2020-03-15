Food inspections photo

Gingersnaps, 3125 S. 3rd Pl – (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 3 bay nozzle found with accumulated black debris. Improper use of hand wash sink, brown residue observed in bottom of sink.

Casey’s General Store, 7279 S. Indiana 46 – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Black debris observed on soda fountain nozzles.

Show-Me’s, 2324 S. 3rd St. – (3 Non-Critical)

Family Dollar, 1916 S. 3rd St. – (1 Non-Critical)

Dollar General, 7205 S. Indiana 46 – (1 Non-Critical)

Subway, 2399 S. Indiana 46 – (1 Non-Critical)

Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd – (1 Non-Critical)

The Elm Grove, 5142 N. Clinton St. – (1 Non-Critical)

Uncle Herbie’s, 2206 N. 25th St. – (1 Non-Critical

Establishments with No Violations

Subway, 1735 N. 3rd St.

Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1606 N. 7th St.

Meijer Convenience Store, 5600 E. New Margaret

Burger King #131, 2575 Indiana 46

Dairy Queen, 1331 N. 13th St.

Grand Traverse, 75 N. 3rd St.

Red Room Cakery, 2619 Ft Harrison

CVS, 670 Margaret Ave.

Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N. 7th St.

J. Gumbo’s, 665 Wabash Ave.

Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison Rd

Dollar General #3740, 4050 N. 25th St.

CVS, 1320 Maple Ave.

Cheddars Casual Café, 4424 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St.

Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Olive Garden, 3820 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Idle Creek Golf Course, 5353 Eldridge Rd

Dollar General Store, 63 Southland Center

Approved to Open

25th St. Tavern, 2452 1st Ave.

