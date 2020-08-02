Food Inspections
July 20 - July 25
Valley Grill, 2170 N 3rd St-(2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Roast beef and turkey in prep cooler found at 52-55F, Should be 41F or less. No dates on prepared foods in walk-in.
Cracker Barrel, 429 E Margaret Dr -(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Several “clean” dirty dishes being stored.
Real Hacienda, 2141 S St Rd 46-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris in ice machine.
Applebees Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several “clean” dishes found dirty.
7th & Elm Bar and Grill, 729 N 7th St -(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with pink and black debris.
Kisaki, 2900 Poplar St-(1 Critical) Found rice soaking in water at room temp.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85, 1655 S 14th St-(1 Critical) Ice machine observed with pink debris.
Wendy’s, 3421 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Several fruit flies observed at front counter.
Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave-(3 Non-Critical)
Long John Silvers, 2024 Wabash Ave -(2 Non-Critical)
New Day Cafe, 2919 S 3rd St-(2 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 2633 S St Rd 46 -(1 Non-Critical)
Baesler’s, 2900 Poplar St-(1 Non-Critical)
Arby’s Restaurant, 2345 S St Rd 46-(1 Non-Critical)
Chick-Fil-A, 3675 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Love’s Travel Stop, 1730 E Harlan Dr
Hardee’s at Love’s Travel Stop, 1730 E Harlan Dr
Pat’s Cafe, 111890 S US Hwy 41
Approved To Open
Front Porch Foodies, 5448 N Clinton St
