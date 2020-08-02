 Food Inspections

July 13 - July 18

Quick Trip, Inc 1301, 1301 Poplar St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris in ice dispenser and machine. Observed potentially hazardous food found stored at 65F.

Gail’s Kitchen, 1111 Veterans Square -(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Breading found with clumps sitting at room temperature. No proof of certified food handler.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3718 S Us Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed plastic container on clean rack with dried accumulation of sauce.

Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Raw shrimp, raw chicken and shredded cheese found at 47-67F, should be 41F or less.

Lawton Byrum Post #972, 1111 Veterans Square -(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with pink debris.

Wayne Newton Post 346, 6321 N Clinton St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Pink debris found on ice machine chute.

Quick Trip Inc 1131, 1131 N 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles.

Umi Grill, 2002 S 3rd St-(1 Critical,) Found open can (employee drink) in cooler.

Dairy Queen #1147, 1331 N 13th -(1 Non-Critical)

Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Non-Critical)

Java Haute, 3805 Wabash -(1 Non-Critical)

Dollar General #3862, 735 W National Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Family Dollar Store #11084, 350 W National Ave

CVS, 1320 Maple Ave

Dollar General, 5781 N Clinton Rd

Brownstone Manor, 66 S 12th St

Baskin Robbins #347878, 85 S Fruitridge Ave

Quick Trip, Inc 1140, 1140 Fruitridge Ave

Subway, 1735 N 3rd St

Wren Smith VFW, 608 W National Ave

Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison

Saratoga, 431 Wabash Ave

Bar Bosco Alimentari, 800 S 7th St

Approved To Open

Kroc’s Butcher Shop #2, 2626 S 7th St

