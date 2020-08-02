Food Inspections
July 13 - July 18
Quick Trip, Inc 1301, 1301 Poplar St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris in ice dispenser and machine. Observed potentially hazardous food found stored at 65F.
Gail’s Kitchen, 1111 Veterans Square -(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Breading found with clumps sitting at room temperature. No proof of certified food handler.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 3718 S Us Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed plastic container on clean rack with dried accumulation of sauce.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Raw shrimp, raw chicken and shredded cheese found at 47-67F, should be 41F or less.
Lawton Byrum Post #972, 1111 Veterans Square -(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with pink debris.
Wayne Newton Post 346, 6321 N Clinton St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Pink debris found on ice machine chute.
Quick Trip Inc 1131, 1131 N 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles.
Umi Grill, 2002 S 3rd St-(1 Critical,) Found open can (employee drink) in cooler.
Dairy Queen #1147, 1331 N 13th -(1 Non-Critical)
Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Non-Critical)
Java Haute, 3805 Wabash -(1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #3862, 735 W National Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Family Dollar Store #11084, 350 W National Ave
CVS, 1320 Maple Ave
Dollar General, 5781 N Clinton Rd
Brownstone Manor, 66 S 12th St
Baskin Robbins #347878, 85 S Fruitridge Ave
Quick Trip, Inc 1140, 1140 Fruitridge Ave
Subway, 1735 N 3rd St
Wren Smith VFW, 608 W National Ave
Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison
Saratoga, 431 Wabash Ave
Bar Bosco Alimentari, 800 S 7th St
Approved To Open
Kroc’s Butcher Shop #2, 2626 S 7th St
