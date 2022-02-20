Fazoli’s, 2930 S. Third St. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed black and pink debris in ice machine and soda nozzles. Found gloves and other miscellaneous items in hand wash sink.
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 3642 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical) No date markings on sliced deli meat. Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.
Bandanas Bar-B-Q, 3060 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Shredded cheese found at 44-45°F, should be 41°F or less. Chicken wings and bean meat found without date markings.
Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center — (2 Critical) Bowl of soapy water found in hand wash sink in kitchen. Rubber gloves observed in hand wash sink next to 3 bay sink. Several containers of raw cubed chicken found at room temperature. Stacked tubs of parfried chicken found under prep table at room temperature.
Patty Shack, 667 Wabash Ave. – (2 Critical) Foods found in toppings cooler temped at 49-52°F should be 41°F or less. Baked potato on steam table observed at 129°F, should be kept at 135°F.
Millions Crab Terre Haute, 5601 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink next to 3 bay sink not in working condition.
Panda Express, 3340 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Drive thru soda nozzles found with built up debris.
Wings Etc., 4680 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No date markings on pulled pork in sandwich maker prep table.
Wingstop, 2828 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found dirty towel in front of hand wash sink.
Joe Muggs #875, 3362 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink with built up debris, ice and coffee.
Speedway #5173, 3388 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Viking Food Mart, 1160 W. U.S. Hwy 40 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice chutes and soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 920 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found container in front hand wash sink.
Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical) No proof of certified food handler.
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 395 E. Davis Dr. — (1 Critical) Observed black debris on fountain soda nozzles.
Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr. — (1 Critical) Shredded cheese and taco meat held longer than 7 days (discarded)
Subway #762, 3520 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical) Found food debris in front hand wash sink.
Pizza Hut, 2400 S. Third St. — (1 Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.
Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave. — (3 Non-Critical)
Papa John’s, 1234 Wabash Ave. — (3 Non-Critical)
Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave. — (2 Non-Critical)
Rally’s #9044, 129 S. Third St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 222 S. Third St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Domino’s, 955 Wabash Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. Third St. — (1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 3032 Wabash Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Marathon Junction, 3000 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Non-Critical)
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza — (1 Non-Critical)
Hardee’s, 3381 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Besty’s Pub N Grub, 2414 Praireton Rd
Kroc’s Butcher Shop, 2626 S. Seventh St.
Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington Ave.
Burger King #13396, 1160 U.S. Hwy 40
Burger King #133, 4790 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Big Lot’s #1729, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd
Bites and Blessings, 115 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Gingersnaps, 3125 S. 3rd Pl.
Ripley’s Bar & Grill, 830 Oak St.
Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave.
Dollar General, 4540 S. State Road 63
Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S. Seventh St.
Dollar General #3862, 735 W. National Ave.
Dollar Tree Store #3164, 3648 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Bucks Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd
Subway at Bucks Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd
Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S. Third St.
Scout’s Pizzeria, 677 Wabash Ave.
Casey’s General Store, 3700 S. Third St.
The Café, 2723 S. Seventh St.
CVS Pharmacy # 8639, 670 E. Margaret St.
Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.
Third Street Petro, 501 S. Third St.
Approved to Open
Woods Café, 3585 N. Knoerle Pl.
