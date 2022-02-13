Wendy’s #30210, 229 S. 3rd St. – (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Sanitizer not measured in three bay sink.
Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S. 25th S.t – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food handler on staff.
Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.
Subway #18135, 1014 S. 3rd St. – (1 Critical) Fountain drink nozzles observed with accumulated debris.
Maui Stop & Shop #2, 2601 S. 3rd St. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several items in hot case found at 107-127°F, should be at least 135°F or above.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41 – (1 Critical) Uncovered employee drink found on prep table by fountain drink station…needs to have a lid.
Starbucks Coffee, 3017 S. U.S. Hwy 41 – (1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in wiping cloth buckets.
Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S. Indiana 46 – (1 Critical) Sanitizer levels not measured in mechanical dishwasher.
Wise Pies Pizza and Subs, 9 S. 6th St. – (1 Critical) Crab ragoon found without date marking.
Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 255 E. Margaret Ave. – (1 Critical) Found carton of eggs in prep cooler at 63 degrees and above.
Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd. – (1 Critical) Sanitizer levels in 3 bay sink and wiping cloth bucket found to low.
5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave. – (2 Non-Critical)
Denny’s Restaurant #138, 233 S. 3rd St. – (2 Non-Critical)
Long John Silvers, 3485 S. U.S. Hwy – ( 2 Non-Critical)
Coffee Cup, 2525 Wabash Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)
Holiday Inn Terre Haute, 3300 S. U.S. Hwy 41 – (1 Non-Critical)
Panera Bread Bakery Café, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41 – (1 Non-Critical)
Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 U.S. Hwy 41 S. – (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison
Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison
Mod Superfast Pizza, 3580 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Family Dollar, 1916 S. 3rd St.
Subway, 1735 N. 3rd St.
Taco Bell, 3132 E. Wabash Ave.
Aldi, 2322 Indiana 46
Dollar General Store #14384, 1720 S. 25th St.
Hardee’s, 200 N. 3rd St.
Dollar General #4386, 63 Southland Ctr
Gordon Food Services, 5000 S. 7th St.
Denny’s Restaurant #392, 3442 U.S. Hwy 41
Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S. 7th St.
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr.
Meijer Store #285, 5600 New Margaret Dr.
Dollar Tree, 2191 S. Indiana 46
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3400 S. U.S. Hwy 41
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S. 7th St.
Climbing Café, 5070 S. 7th St.
Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Speedway #5196, 6587 U.S. Hwy 41
Walgreens, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Five Guys, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Aldi Foods #65, 5501 S. SR 41
Approved to Open
Jimmy Johns, 2805 S. 3rd St.
Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.