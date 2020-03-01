Sonic, 2110 Ft Harrison Rd – (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris observed on ledge inside of ice machine. Fry bin and bacon drawer found with built-up grease.
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. – (2 Critical) Soda nozzles observed with black debris. Food found on bottom of hand wash sink by sandwich prep area.
East Star Buffet, 3059 S. U.S. Hwy 41 – (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Table-mounted can opener found dirty.
2455 Lafayette Ave Food Mart, 2455 Lafayette Ave. – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No certified food handler on staff.
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several chubs of deli meat and cheeses not marked with open date (discarded)
Country Mart, 4802 U.S. Hwy 150 W – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Deli chubs and sausage gravy not date marked.
Bob Evan’s Restaurant #58, 3023 S. 2nd St. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Improper use of hand wash sink behind front counter; observed with ice inside.
Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several cooked items in cooler on line not marked with date of consumption (discarded)
Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Built-up debris found on pizza screens.
Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W. National Dr. – (1 Critical) Ice chute inside ice machine found unclean.
Crossroads Café, 679 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical) Observed employee using bare hands to place mixed salad into storage container.
Subway, 423 National Ave. – (1 Critical) Roast beef, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and tuna salad found at 46-50°F shall be kept below 41°F
Dairy Queen, 395 E. Davis Ave. – (4 Non-Critical)
Little Bear Coffee Co, 2720 Lafayette Ave. – (2 Non-Critical)
Excaliber Catering & Banquet, 212 W. National Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)
Snack’s Café, 7 West Paris Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)
Starbuck’s (Woods Café), 3301 St. Mary’s Rd – (1 Non-Critical)
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)
Arby’s, 3670 S. U.S. Hwy 41 – (1 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Tecumseh Tavern, 192 Durkee’s Ferry Rd
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 2203 N. Lafayette Ave.
Burger King #127, 1160 U.S. Hwy 40
Ruby Tuesday’s, 3451 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Rollie’s Pizza Inc, 5030 S. 7th St.
Young Men’s Club, 9 ½ W. Paris Ave.
Maryvale Housing, 3461 St. Mary’s Rd
Zimmarss, 1500 Locust St.
Approved to Open
Sugar Box by Tiers of Elegance, 293 S. 7th St.
Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.