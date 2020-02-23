Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. 3rd St. - (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Raw beef stored above ready to eat foods in walk-in cooler, eggs (raw) stored over veggies. Observed several rotten oranges in box in walk-in cooler. Ice chute inside ice machine found with debris.
Joe Mugs Coffee Shop, 3370 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink found dirty. Frappe base not marked with date of consumption.
China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Par cooked broccoli and packaged eggrolls found at 95-109°F should be 135°F or above. Cooked food in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption.
Penn Station, 3642 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated grease found on fry pans. 3-bay drain, water filter, mop sink faucet, 3–bay faucet and water pipes by hot water heater all leaking, in need of repair.
Pizza Di Roma, 3401 Dixie Bee Rd - (2 Critical) Cubed chicken, salad, spaghetti noodles, lasagna, sliced and cubed ham, cooked mushrooms not dated. Calzones and pizzas on display at room temperature without time markings.
Speedway #5196, 6587 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Sandwiches assembled onsite and sold refrigerated kept longer than 7 days.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5600 Margaret Ave. - (1 Critical) Individual containers of cheese in warmer found at 111°F should be at least 135°F or above.
Casey’s General Store, 1718 S. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Wingstop, 2828 S. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments withNo Violations
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave.
Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave.
Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S. 25th St.
Starbuck’s Coffee Co, 3017 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Sushi Box, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41
