Sonic Drive-In, 2149 S. Indiana 46 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Employee drink found in cooler under prep table without lid (open can). Ketchup packets inside employee hand wash sink.

Panera Bread, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dish machine. Built up black debris on bread carts and in bread table drawer/drawer handle.

Rod & Gun Club, 2525 E. Lambert - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Frying pans found with built up carbon.

Pizza Hut, 2400 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Dishwasher employee didn’t wash hands in between loading and unloading dish washer.

Casey’s General Store, 9700 E. U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Black debris found on soda fountain nozzles.

Kleptz, 9711 E. U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Critical) Soda nozzle in bar observed with black debris.

St. Mary’s O Shaughnessy Hall - (1 Critical) Round pans, springform pans and mini loaf pans found rusted (discarded)

IHOP #5408, 2901 S. 3rd St. - (3 Non-Critical)

Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)

Taco Tequila’s, 423 Wabash Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)

Taco Casita, 2201 S. 3rd St. - (2 Non-Critical)

Charlie’s, 1608 Crawford St. - (1 Non-Critical)

Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 U.S. Hwy 41 S. - (1 Non-Critical)

Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)

T’s Lounge, 1612 S. 7th St. - (1 Non-Critical)

CVS Pharmacy #6684, 905 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. 3rd St.

Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd

JP Stop & Shop, 2900 S. St. Rd 63

Five Guys Burger & Fries, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Dollar General, 9580 E. Hwy 40

Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S. Indiana 46

Walmart, 2399 Indiana 46

Farm Store @ White Violet Center, 1 Sisters of Providence

Family Dollar Store #11084, 350 W. National Ave.

Dollar General #3862, 735 W. National Ave.

Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Sycamore Manor, 222 S. 25th St.

