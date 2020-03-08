Sonic Drive-In, 2149 S. Indiana 46 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Employee drink found in cooler under prep table without lid (open can). Ketchup packets inside employee hand wash sink.
Panera Bread, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dish machine. Built up black debris on bread carts and in bread table drawer/drawer handle.
Rod & Gun Club, 2525 E. Lambert - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Frying pans found with built up carbon.
Pizza Hut, 2400 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Dishwasher employee didn’t wash hands in between loading and unloading dish washer.
Casey’s General Store, 9700 E. U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Black debris found on soda fountain nozzles.
Kleptz, 9711 E. U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Critical) Soda nozzle in bar observed with black debris.
St. Mary’s O Shaughnessy Hall - (1 Critical) Round pans, springform pans and mini loaf pans found rusted (discarded)
IHOP #5408, 2901 S. 3rd St. - (3 Non-Critical)
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Taco Tequila’s, 423 Wabash Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Taco Casita, 2201 S. 3rd St. - (2 Non-Critical)
Charlie’s, 1608 Crawford St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 U.S. Hwy 41 S. - (1 Non-Critical)
Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. 7th St. - (1 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #6684, 905 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. 3rd St.
Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd
JP Stop & Shop, 2900 S. St. Rd 63
Five Guys Burger & Fries, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Dollar General, 9580 E. Hwy 40
Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S. Indiana 46
Walmart, 2399 Indiana 46
Farm Store @ White Violet Center, 1 Sisters of Providence
Family Dollar Store #11084, 350 W. National Ave.
Dollar General #3862, 735 W. National Ave.
Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Sycamore Manor, 222 S. 25th St.
