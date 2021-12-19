Vigo County food inspections Dec. 5-12, 2021

Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St., (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Cooked pork, chicken and beans found without date markings. Shredded cheese in toppings cooler found at 50-52F should be 41F or less. Several uncovered employee drinks found in kitchen. Several “clean” plates found with accumulated debris.
Hira Grocers Country Mart, 4802 U.S. 150 West, West Terre Haute, (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Found floor tile on/in hand wash sink. Found dirt, flooring debris in hand wash sink. Found deli chubs, prepared sandwiches and various prepared food items without date markings. Found built up debris in soda nozzles.
China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St., (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical). Open top employee drink on shelf above rice. Breaded chicken and egg rolls in walk in cooler not date marked.
Real Hacienda, 3728 Wabash Ave., (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Front hand wash sink found with spoon inside and accumulated liquid residue. Found eggs being stored above prepped prepared foods in cooler.
Idle Creek, 5353 Eldridge Road, (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found dirty dishes on serving line. Found plastic tubes in hand wash sink behind/in bar area.
Casey’s General Store #3767, 9700 E. U.S. 40, Seelyville, (2 Critical). Found pizza, hamburgers and chicken in hot holding without time markings. Found sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen and establishment with no sanitizer measured.
Logan’s Rib-eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave., (2 Critical). Slicer found with encrusted food debris. Observed employee going from loading dirty dishes to unloading clean dishes without gloves/washing hands.
Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St. ,(2 Critical). Mouse droppings in storage areas and kitchen, roaches along freezers and coolers ledges. Sanitizer not measured in dish machine.
Ulloas Mexican Restaurant, 1420 Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical). Chicken breading found sitting at room temperature (discarded).
Poplar Pub, 2800 Poplar St., (1 Critical). Prepped foods, cut chubs and opened packages of meat found without date markings.
The Mixing Bowl, 2619 Fort Harrison Road, (1 Critical). Several containers of dressing and sauces not marked with date of consumption (discarded).
Wings Etc, Terre Haute North, 1800 Fort Harrison Road, (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Ice machine found with built-up pink debris.
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S. US 41, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Uncovered employee drink found in kitchen on prep line near top shelf microwave.
Real Hacienda, 2141 S. State Road 46, (1 Critical). Observed dried food on knives stored in clean rack.
Cracker Barrel #156, 429 E. Margaret Drive, (3 Non-Critical).
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave., (2 Non-Critical).
IvyFit, 1259 N. Fruitridge Ave., (2 Non-Critical).
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2000 Lafayette Ave., (2 Non-Critical).
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N. 25th St., (1 Non-Critical).
Oy Vey Bakery & Deli, 1803 N. Third St., (1 Non-Critical).
Holiday Inn Terre Haute, 3300 S. U.S. 41, (1 Non-Critical).
Establishments with No Violations
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. U.S. 40
Top Hat DBA Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Road, West Terre Haute
Camp Navigate, First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St.
Ryves Hall Youth Center, 1356 Locust St.
Hilton Garden Inn, 750 Wabash Ave.
Sonka Irish Pub & Grub, 1366 Wabash Ave.
Season’s Campground, 5995 E. Sony Drive
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Drive
Water Tower Estates, 525 W. Springhill Drive
Red Room Cakery, 2619 Fort Harrison Road
Ferm Fresh, 2107 N. 13th St.
Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Road
Approved to Open
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3400 S. U.S. 41
Approved to Operate at Vintage Runway Market
The Huddle Grill & Chill
