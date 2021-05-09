Sonic, 2110 Ft Harrison-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found multiple tubs of shredded cheese at 55F (discarded) Observed large amounts of built up debris in ice machine.
McDonald’s, 2633 S St Rd 46-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles in lobby observed with black debris.
Subway, 2399 S St Rd 46-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No sanitizing solution found in sani buckets throughout establishment.
Taco 101, 1330 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Raw pork found at 48F, should be 41F or less
Meadows Cafe, 2800 Poplar St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with built up debris.
Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Par cooked chicken and beef not marked with time.
Quick Trip, Inc, 501 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Observed built up debris in ice machine.
Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Critical) Found multiple cans with dents.
Million Crabs of Terre Haute, 5601 S US Hwy 41-(5 Non-Critical)
China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave -(4 Non-Critical)
Franklin Elementary School, 1600 Dr Iverson Bell Lane-(1 Non-Critical)
Starbucks, 5510 E New Margaret Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store, 1700 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Non-Critical)
Maui Stop and Shop #2, 2601 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments With No Violations
Coffee Cup #2, 2525 Wabash Ave
St Patrick’s School, 449 S 19th St
Moose Lodge #1009, 3708 Wabash Ave
Dixie Bee Elementary, 1655 E Jessica Dr
Sarah Scott Middle School, 1000 Grant St
McDonald’s, 2111 Lafayette Ave
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 Lafayette Ave
Terre Town Elementary School, 2121 Boston Ave
Approved to Open
Casey’s General Store, 1840 E Jessica Dr
KBL & Company #4, 3901 US Hwy 41
Hens and Chicks Mobile
