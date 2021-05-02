Golden Corral, 10 W Johnson Dr-(3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found baked beans, sweet potato casserole, baked potatoes, pulled chicken, cubed potatoes, rice and green beans all sitting at 63F-66F (discarded) Raw fajita chicken found at 55F(discarded) Observed employee loading dirty dishes and unloading clean dishes without washing hands.
Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S 25th St-(3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No certified food handler on staff. Found knife stored on magnetic strip with built up debris. Found large amounts of mouse droppings in storage room.
Fazoli’s, 2930 S 3rd St-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Pizzas not marked with time to discard. Black debris found on drive thru and lobby soda nozzles.
Coleman’s Corner, 230 Paris Ave-(2 Critical) Found soda gun with large amounts of built up debris. Found opened cans and juices stored in ice machine.
Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No certified food handler.
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink near raw meat cooler and in dish area observed with accumulated debris.
Cackleberries, 303 S 7th St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee drinks near food prep areas without lids.
McDonald’s, 3606 US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)
Bethesda Gardens, 1450 Crossing Blvd-(1 Non-Critical)
Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1303 S 25th -(1 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #6684, 905 Poplar St-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments With No Violations
Cotton Chaos, 3313 S 7th St
Sugar Grove Elementary, 2800 Wallace St
Bites and Blessings, 115 S Fruitridge Ave
VC Head Start, 705 S 5th St
St Patrick Lunch Program, 1807 Poplar St
Gam 3, 430 S 7th St
Gingersnaps, 3125 S 3rd St
Clabber Girl Bake Shop, 900 Wabash Ave
Taco Tequila, 423 Wabash Ave
Approved to Open
Bens’s Soft Pretzel, 5555 S US Hwy 41
Urban Farmchic Mobile,
Tailgaters BBQ Mobile,
Approved to Operate at Hobnob
CK Almonds
Jam’n Jelly Gals
Sweet T’s Kettle Corn
Cotton Chaos
Pauly’s BBQ
Sister’s Coffee
Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea and Jesus
Pickle Creek Herbs
Gate Plate
Pizza Inferno
Water’s Edge Sweets
Sugar Box
Ben’s Soft Pretzels
Fried Pie Guys
Approved to Operate at Wabash Valley Bridal Show
Azar’s Catering
Sodex St Mary’s
Stables Steakhouse
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.