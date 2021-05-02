Golden Corral, 10 W Johnson Dr-(3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found baked beans, sweet potato casserole, baked potatoes, pulled chicken, cubed potatoes, rice and green beans all sitting at 63F-66F (discarded) Raw fajita chicken found at 55F(discarded) Observed employee loading dirty dishes and unloading clean dishes without washing hands.

Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S 25th St-(3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No certified food handler on staff. Found knife stored on magnetic strip with built up debris. Found large amounts of mouse droppings in storage room.

Fazoli’s, 2930 S 3rd St-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Pizzas not marked with time to discard. Black debris found on drive thru and lobby soda nozzles.

Coleman’s Corner, 230 Paris Ave-(2 Critical) Found soda gun with large amounts of built up debris. Found opened cans and juices stored in ice machine.

Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No certified food handler.

Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink near raw meat cooler and in dish area observed with accumulated debris.

Cackleberries, 303 S 7th St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee drinks near food prep areas without lids.

McDonald’s, 3606 US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)

Bethesda Gardens, 1450 Crossing Blvd-(1 Non-Critical)

Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1303 S 25th -(1 Non-Critical)

CVS Pharmacy #6684, 905 Poplar St-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments With No Violations

Cotton Chaos, 3313 S 7th St

Sugar Grove Elementary, 2800 Wallace St

Bites and Blessings, 115 S Fruitridge Ave

VC Head Start, 705 S 5th St

St Patrick Lunch Program, 1807 Poplar St

Gam 3, 430 S 7th St

Gingersnaps, 3125 S 3rd St

Clabber Girl Bake Shop, 900 Wabash Ave

Taco Tequila, 423 Wabash Ave

Approved to Open

Bens’s Soft Pretzel, 5555 S US Hwy 41

Urban Farmchic Mobile,

Tailgaters BBQ Mobile,

Approved to Operate at Hobnob

CK Almonds

Jam’n Jelly Gals

Sweet T’s Kettle Corn

Cotton Chaos

Pauly’s BBQ

Sister’s Coffee

Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea and Jesus

Pickle Creek Herbs

Gate Plate

Pizza Inferno

Water’s Edge Sweets

Sugar Box

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Fried Pie Guys

Approved to Operate at Wabash Valley Bridal Show

Azar’s Catering

Sodex St Mary’s

Stables Steakhouse

Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance

