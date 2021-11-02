The Vigo County 4-H Council will have its 11th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41.
More than 90 area vendors will display handmade crafts, jewelry, embroidery, clothings, kitchenware, fall and Christmas decor, woodworking, artwork and more.
Admission is $1; free for children 10 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit the 4-H Scholarship Fund. Anyone interested in booth space can email Vigo4hfund@gmail.com.
