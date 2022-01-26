A new exhibit titled “Vice & Virtue in Vigo County” will open Friday at the Vigo County History Center, 929 Wabash Ave.
The display in the special exhibit gallery will feature the history behind Terre Haute’s inglorious label as a “Sin City” and walk visitors through the shadows of the red light district on the city’s west side. The exhibit will cover the story of crime, corruption and reform in the Wabash Valley.
To coincide with the new exhibit, a presentation and book signing by Vigo County historian Tim Crumrin is scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday in the History Center auditorium.
Crumrin will discuss his research and writings of Terre Haute’s bawdy past. His newest publication, “Terre Haute’s Notorious Red Light District,” is scheduled for release in February.
Crumrin retired as historian and director of Conner Prairie Museum in 2014. It was then he was awarded the prestigious Eli Lilly Lifetime Achievement in Indiana History Award.
Crumrin is the author of numerous publications, including some focused on Terre Haute and Vigo County history. Today, Crumrin continues to write and entertain audiences across the Wabash Valley with speaking presentations.
Admission is free for museum members. For more information visit www.vchsmuseum.org, like the museum Facebook Page or call 812-235-9717.
