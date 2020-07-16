The museum will be closed on Sundays, from July 26 through Aug. 30, according to a Vigo County Historical Society release.
“This was a tough decision,” said museum executive director Susan Tingley. “Museum attendance is lower than normal because of the pandemic and Sundays are very low.”
She noted that the board of directors will make a determination in late-August as to the feasibility of reopening on Sundays beginning in September.
New temporary hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, contact Tingley at 812-235-9717 or susan.tingley@vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.