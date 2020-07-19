Hours at the Vigo County Historical Museum will temporarily change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will be closed on Sundays, from July 26 through Aug. 30.
“This was a tough decision,” museum executive director Susan Tingley said in a news release. “Museum attendance is lower than normal because of the pandemic, and Sundays are very low.”
She noted that the board of directors will make a determination in late August as to the feasibility of reopening on Sundays beginning in September.
New temporary hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with the museum closed on Sundays and Mondays.
