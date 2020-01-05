Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 4 to 7 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
• Free ear acupuncture, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, classroom, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100; performed by acupuncture detoxification specialist; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55+, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Hot Cocoa and 4-H Info, open house, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Purdue Extension Office, 275 Ohio St.; for potential, new or returning families to learn about Vigo County 4-H; information, 812-462-3371.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for ages 3 to 5 and parents; featuring “TITLE” by AUTHOR; finger plays, songs, interactive projects, reading advice, free book; registration and information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Vigo Invasives Management meeting, 5 p.m., Indiana State University Office of Sustainability, 219 N. 11th St.; information, Amber@sicim.info.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Baby Explorer: Stack It Up!, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., Community Room 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.